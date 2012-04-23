* Investors pin hopes on FOMC, BOJ meets for confidence
boost
* LG Display up 2.5 pct, LCD-panel prices seen recovering
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 23 Seoul shares eased on Monday as
investors took to the sidelines ahead of a series of key
policy-setting events, with meetings scheduled by the U.S.
Federal Reserve on Tuesday followed up by the Bank of Japan on
Friday.
"With the strength of the economic recovery in the U.S. seen
faltering in the wake of sluggish data, investors are awaiting
further signs of easing by the Federal Reserve as well as the
Bank of Japan to shore up their confidence," said Cho
Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.34 percent at 1,967.93 points as of 0205 GMT.
Early declines were led by retailers, as Hyundai Department
Store dropped 3.8 percent while discount retail
chain E-Mart slid 3.1 percent.
Shipbuilders also weighed, as Samsung Heavy Industries
fell 2.9 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering shed 1.6 percent.
LG Display bucked the trend to gain 2.5 percent,
on improved demand outlook and recovering LCD-panel prices. LG
Display will announce its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday.
The economic picture in the United States has darkened
recently, with job growth slowing while regional manufacturing
activity declined sharply, prompting investors to turn to the
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Tuesday for
much-needed answers and further cues on the state of the
economy.
But sentiment received some support after leading world
economies on Friday pledged $430 billion in new funding for the
IMF, more than doubling its lending buffer to contain the euro
zone debt crisis.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)