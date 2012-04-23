SEOUL, April 23 South Korean shares pared early
losses to end marginally lower on Monday but trade was choppy as
many investors took to the sidelines to await further cues from
a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.1 percent at 1,972.63 points, after at one point falling
as low as 1,964.12 points, a fresh two-and-a-half month intraday
trough.
Shares came off early losses on a report showing that
China's factory activity was stabilising.
Shipyards were the top underperformers, as Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slid 3 percent
while Samsung Heavy Industries dipped 2.5 percent
lower.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)