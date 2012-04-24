SEOUL, April 24 Seoul shares fell to a near
three-month low near the open on Tuesday, tracking a broad
decline in global equities after disappointing data and
political turmoil in the euro zone rekindled fears about the
bloc's worsening debt situation.
Builders underperformed, with Daelim Industrial
tumbling 9.4 percent while Hyundai Engineering & Construction
fell 1.4 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.85 percent at 1,955.95 points as of 0004 GMT,
