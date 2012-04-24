SEOUL, April 25 Seoul shares are seen rising on
Wednesday after slumping to a three-month closing low in the
prior session, tracking Wall Street gains backed by strong
corporate earnings and upbeat forecasts from large U.S.
manufacturers.
"A lot of earnings are due this week from blue-chip
technology and auto companies so there will be some
sector-driven momentum, but we may need to wait until at least
May for concerns about the euro zone's debt issues and a U.S.
slowdown to subside," said Rhoo Yong-Suk, an analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
Apple Inc's shares jumped 7 percent after its
first-quarter earnings crushed Wall Street estimates, which may
support shares such as Samsung Electronics, another
large player in the smartphone and tablet market and a major
parts supplier to Apple.
Large manufacturers, led by 3M Co, Illinois Tool
Works Inc and Parker Hannifin Corp, all raised
their 2012 profit forecasts on Tuesday after reporting
stronger-than-expected results.
Economic data front was also positive, as U.S. single-family
home prices rose for the first time in 10 months in an
encouraging sign the battered sector was starting to stabilize,
according to the latest S&P/Case-Shiller report.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.47 percent to a three-month closing low of 1,963.42 points on
Tuesday.
-----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:45 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,371.97 0.37% 5.030
USD/JPY 81.33 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.974 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,641.59 -0.01% -0.140
US CRUDE $103.68 0.13% 0.130
DOW JONES 13001.56 0.58% 74.39
ASIA ADRS 125.05 0.51% 0.63
-------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD **
In a press release, Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
said its consortium with STX Construction Co Ltd had
signed an MOU with Petroleo de Venezuela S.A to build a
petroleum extraction facility worth $8.8 billion.
**LG ELECTRONICS INC **
LG Electronics Inc is set to announce its
first-quarter results on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)