BRIEF-Quark Ventures Q4 net profit shrinks to 76,982 zlotys yoy
* Q4 revenue 0 zlotys versus loss of 3.2 million zlotys ($790,299) a year ago
SEOUL, April 25 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday, backed by an overnight Wall Street rally fueled by strong corporate earnings and upbeat forecasts from large U.S. manufacturers.
Daewoo Engineering & Construction opened up 3.5 percent after the company said its consortium had signed an MOU on the construction of a $8.8 billion oil extraction facility in Venezuela.
Shipyards outperformed, with Samsung Heavy Industries soaring 4.8 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering climbed 4.3 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.79 percent at 1,978.87 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Q4 revenue 0 zlotys versus loss of 3.2 million zlotys ($790,299) a year ago
* Board of directors adopted a new dividend policy and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc said on Tuesday that they would end their $34 billion merger agreement after a U.S. federal court ruled against the deal, saying it would stifle competition in the Medicare Advantage program.