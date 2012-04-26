* Hyundai Motor up 1.8 pct, set to announce higher Q1 profit
* Ssangyong shares spike 9 pct on S.Africa SUV market entry
* LG Elec down 4.3 pct as pressure on Q2 earnings viewed
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 26 Seoul shares edged higher on
Thursday, lifted by stellar U.S. corporate earnings and U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's remarks that left the
door open for further easing measures if the economy were to
weaken.
"Good news all around but shares won't exactly be set alight
as some of the momentum from Apple's earnings surprise was
already priced in on Wednesday, and Ben Bernanke's comments were
quite neutral despite leaving the door open to further easing,"
said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.34 percent at 1,968.56 points as of 0210 GMT.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that
monetary policy was "more or less in the right place" even
though the central bank would not hesitate to launch another
round of bond purchases if the economy were to weaken.
Hyundai Motor Co rose 1.8 percent ahead of its
first-quarter earnings report due later in the day, expected to
show a 10 percent increase in net profits according to consensus
forecasts.
Ssangyong Motor, a subsidiary of India's
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, saw its shares jump 9 percent following
media reports that its flagship Korando-line of SUV's were being
introduced in the South African market.
Among the most heavily-traded shares on the day, LG
Electronics bucked the trend to fall 4.3 percent on
profit-taking after the company said it expects earnings to come
under pressure in the current quarter due to increased marketing
spending and competition.
South Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent
in the January-March period from the previous quarter according
to advance estimates by the central bank, in line with street
forecasts. But the 2.8 percent year-on-year growth, the slowest
in 2-1/2 years, kept the outlook on the economy
mixed.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)