* KOSPI pare gains as yr/yr Q1 growth sets 2-1/2 yr low
* Hyundai Motor ends higher after Q1 earnings
* Ssangyong shares spike 15 pct on S.Africa SUV market entry
* LG Elec tumbles, Q2 seen under pressure
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 26 Seoul shares snapped a five-day
losing streak on solid U.S. corporate results and reassurances
from the Federal Reserve, although gains were pared as worries
over domestic economic growth figures set in.
While South Korea's economy in January-March grew at its
fastest quarterly pace in a year, in year-on-year terms it was
still its slowest pace in 2-1/2 years and economists said it was
it was too early to tell if a real recovery was in progress.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank
would not hesitate to embark on another round of bond buying if
the U.S. economy needed it, helping the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) edge 0.1 percent higher to close at
1,964.04 points.
It rose as much as 0.9 percent in early trade but also
dipped into negative territory at one point.
"Shares are in need of fresh momentum to break out of their
current lull, but with easing steps still lying beyond the
horizon in the U.S. and Europe, an extended period of
consolidation may be seen," said Kim Sung-bong, an analyst at
Samsung Securities.
Hyundai Motor Co shares closed 1.8 percent
higher after smashing forecasts to add 31 percent to its
first-quarter net profit on strong overseas
sales.
Ssangyong Motor, a subsidiary of India's
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, saw its shares spike to its daily limit
of 15 percent following media reports that its flagship
Korando-line of SUVs were being introduced in the South African
market.
But LG Electronics plunged 6.2 percent on
profit-taking after the company said it expects earnings to come
under pressure in the current quarter due to increased marketing
spending and competition.
Shares in SK Hynix Semiconductor edged up 0.6
percent after it said it expects chip prices to recover in the
second quarter on reduced output from troubled firms such as
Elpida.
The climb came despite it reporting a third-straight
quarterly loss on Thursday, hit by falling prices and one-off
payments following its takeover by SK Telecom.
Turnover was at 5.27 trillion won ($876.2 million), slightly
higher than recent sessions, while 599.2 million shares changed
hands in the main bourse. Decliners shares outnumbered
advancers, 532 to 290.
The KOSPI 200 index rose 0.26 percent while the
junior KOSDAQ fell 1.42 percent.
Move on day +0.1 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +7.6 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1141.2500 Korean won)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)