* KOSPI pare gains as yr/yr Q1 growth sets 2-1/2 yr low

* Hyundai Motor ends higher after Q1 earnings

* Ssangyong shares spike 15 pct on S.Africa SUV market entry

* LG Elec tumbles, Q2 seen under pressure

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, April 26 Seoul shares snapped a five-day losing streak on solid U.S. corporate results and reassurances from the Federal Reserve, although gains were pared as worries over domestic economic growth figures set in.

While South Korea's economy in January-March grew at its fastest quarterly pace in a year, in year-on-year terms it was still its slowest pace in 2-1/2 years and economists said it was it was too early to tell if a real recovery was in progress.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank would not hesitate to embark on another round of bond buying if the U.S. economy needed it, helping the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edge 0.1 percent higher to close at 1,964.04 points.

It rose as much as 0.9 percent in early trade but also dipped into negative territory at one point.

"Shares are in need of fresh momentum to break out of their current lull, but with easing steps still lying beyond the horizon in the U.S. and Europe, an extended period of consolidation may be seen," said Kim Sung-bong, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

Hyundai Motor Co shares closed 1.8 percent higher after smashing forecasts to add 31 percent to its first-quarter net profit on strong overseas sales.

Ssangyong Motor, a subsidiary of India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, saw its shares spike to its daily limit of 15 percent following media reports that its flagship Korando-line of SUVs were being introduced in the South African market.

But LG Electronics plunged 6.2 percent on profit-taking after the company said it expects earnings to come under pressure in the current quarter due to increased marketing spending and competition.

Shares in SK Hynix Semiconductor edged up 0.6 percent after it said it expects chip prices to recover in the second quarter on reduced output from troubled firms such as Elpida.

The climb came despite it reporting a third-straight quarterly loss on Thursday, hit by falling prices and one-off payments following its takeover by SK Telecom.

Turnover was at 5.27 trillion won ($876.2 million), slightly higher than recent sessions, while 599.2 million shares changed hands in the main bourse. Decliners shares outnumbered advancers, 532 to 290.

The KOSPI 200 index rose 0.26 percent while the junior KOSDAQ fell 1.42 percent.

Move on day +0.1 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +7.6 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1141.2500 Korean won) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)