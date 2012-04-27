SEOUL, April 27 Seoul shares rose on Friday, propped up by blue-chip heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics , but gains were capped on persistent fears over the euro zone debt crisis after S&P downgraded Spain's credit rating.

Samsung Electronics shares posted a fresh all-time closing high, up 2.54 percent for the session after it announced a record quarterly profit on Friday morning.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.58 percent to close at 1,975.35 points, posting a 0.03 percent gain from last Friday's close to narrowly snap a two-week slide.

