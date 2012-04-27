UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
SEOUL, April 27 Seoul shares rose on Friday, propped up by blue-chip heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics , but gains were capped on persistent fears over the euro zone debt crisis after S&P downgraded Spain's credit rating.
Samsung Electronics shares posted a fresh all-time closing high, up 2.54 percent for the session after it announced a record quarterly profit on Friday morning.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.58 percent to close at 1,975.35 points, posting a 0.03 percent gain from last Friday's close to narrowly snap a two-week slide.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Single women cannot afford to rent a small apartment in nearly all of the biggest U.S. cities but single men could manage to lease in a third of those locations, a reflection of the gender wage gap, research shows.