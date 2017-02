SEOUL May 22 Seoul shares extended gains on Tuesday morning, rising back above the key technical chart level of 1,800 points as bargain hunters picked up battered stocks following last week's steep declines.

Blue-chip technology shares outperformed. Samsung Electronics rose 3.4 percent and LG Electronics was up 4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.29 percent at 1,822.28 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)