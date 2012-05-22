* KOSPI scales back above key 1,800 point technical level

* Bargain hunters gobble up laggard technology blue-chips

* POSCO falls 1.7 percent after S&P credit rating downgrade

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, May 22 South Korean shares rose early on Tuesday to extend Monday's rebound, as bargain hunters picked up blue-chip stocks battered by last week's steep declines, climbing back above the psychologically important 1,800 point chart level.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.19 percent at 1,820.49 points as of 0230 GMT.

"The sell-off in technology shares last week was overdone, especially given that the business outlook has changed very little," said Won Sang-pil, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Blue-chip technology heavyweights outperformed, as LG Electronics shares soared 6 percent to snap a five-day skid.

Samsung Electronics, the largest component in the KOSPI index, rose 1.9 percent after seeing more than $20 billion of its market value evaporate in a flurry of foreign selling last week.

POSCO, South Korea's largest steelmaker, saw its shares fall 1.7 percent after ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded its credit rating by one notch with a negative outlook, citing a weak capital structure.

Foreign investors were poised to snap a 14-day selling streak, with a net 3.2 trillion won ($2.7 billion) pulled offshore during the latest risk flight, buying a net 16.8 billion won worth of shares approaching mid-session on Tuesday.

Investors will be watching for market cues from Wednesday's unofficial euro zone summit in Brussels, where member leaders are expected to propose new debt-fighting measures to counter recent developments in Greece and Spain.

"Investors are taking encouragement from the new wind shift towards pro-growth policies, but tangible results must come out of the upcoming euro zone summit to back it up," said Won. ($1 = 1168.9500 won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Robert Birsel)