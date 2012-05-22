SEOUL May 22 Seoul shares extended gains on
Tuesday as the market continued to pare back some of the heavy
declines seen last week, with investors picking up battered
technology stocks to lift the index back above the
psychologically-key 1,800 point level.
Technology blue chips outperformed, with LG Electronics
jumping 7.6 percent to snap a five-day skid while
Samsung Electronics climbed 2.6 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.64
percent to close at 1,828.69 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)