* Bargain seekers pick up battered technology blue chips
* Financials rally on eased euro zone contagion worries
* POSCO buck trends to fall 0.7 pct after S&P rating cut
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 22 Seoul shares extended gains on
Tuesday as the market continued to recover from last week's
heavy losses, and investors picked up battered technology and
financial stocks that were trading at low valuations.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.19 percent to close at 1,820.49 points, above the
psychologically key 1,800 level.
"Investors felt that uncertainty has been priced in
sufficiently and the market has fallen as low as it could go
without a break in fundamentals," said Han Bum-ho, an analyst at
Shinhan Investment & Securities.
Blue-chip technology shares outperformed, with LG
Electronics jumping 7.6 percent to snap a five-day
drop while Samsung Electronics, the largest
component in the KOSPI index, rose 2.6 percent after losing more
than $20 billion in market value to foreign selling last week.
Offshore investors sold a net 28.4 billion Korean won worth
of shares on Tuesday, exiting the market for a 14th straight
session although net outflow was substantially lower compared to
the heavy selling seen last week.
Bank shares rallied, as recent worries over a financial
contagion eased on hopes that European leaders could agree on
new debt-fighting measures while also promoting growth.
Woori Finance Holdings soared 6.5 percent while
Hana Financial Group shares gained 4.9 percent.
The G8 summit leaders' pledge to secure Greece's future in
the euro zone and China's hint at additional stimulus measures
have restored some measure of confidence in jittery investors,
and anticipation is building ahead of Wednesday's meeting, when
euro zone leaders will discuss how to tackle the debt crisis.
"Investors have emerged out of last week's sell-off with a
cooler head with a Greek exit from the euro zone no longer
looking like an inevitability," said Han.
"Greece is the first domino in the contagion cycle, so to
find a cure for Greece is to save everyone else, such as
troubled Spain," he added.
POSCO, South Korea's largest steelmaker, was an
exception to Wednesday's rally. Its shares fell 0.7 percent
after Standard & Poor's downgraded its credit rating by one
notch with a negative outlook, citing POSCO's vulnerable capital
structure.
The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks rose 1.69
percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ rallied
2.8 percent.
Move on day +1.64 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +0.16 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)