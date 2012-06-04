BRIEF-Bank Audi Syria FY profit rises
* FY net profit 11.38 billion pounds versus 6.08 billion pounds year ago
SEOUL, June 4 Seoul shares extended losses on Monday to touch their lowest intraday level of the year, tracking a heavy Friday selloff on Wall Street after sluggish U.S. jobs data aggravated worries of a slowdown in the global economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 3.02 percent at 1,779.10 points as of 0452 GMT, just off a session and annual low of 1,776.85.
* Total issue volume is approx. 229 thousand euros ($243,976.60)
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate for trade or competitive policy reasons, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published on Monday, echoing other politicians rejection of U.S. claims.