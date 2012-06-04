SEOUL, June 4 Seoul shares extended losses on Monday to touch their lowest intraday level of the year, tracking a heavy Friday selloff on Wall Street after sluggish U.S. jobs data aggravated worries of a slowdown in the global economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 3.02 percent at 1,779.10 points as of 0452 GMT, just off a session and annual low of 1,776.85.

