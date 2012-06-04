SEOUL, June 5 Seoul shares are seen rangebound on Monday as investors look to emergency talks by the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations, and technical support cushions a beaten-down market hovering just above its annual low.

"The corrections on (Monday) were a little too exaggerated so the pace of decline may brake significantly today, although another poor data showing from the United States could pressure the market," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.

Adding more fuel to worries about an uncertain global growth outlook, U.S. data released on Monday showed orders for manufactured goods fell in April, missing expectations for a rise.

Battered investor confidence could receive a much needed boost when the chiefs of the G7 countries meet to discuss the euro zone debt crisis on Tuesday amidst heightened global alarm about strains in the single currency bloc.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.8 percent to close at 1,783.13 points on Monday.

South Korea's financial markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:24 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,278.18 0.01% 0.140 USD/JPY 78.38 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.524 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,618.49 -0.02% -0.260 US CRUDE $84.12 0.17% 0.140 DOW JONES 12101.46 -0.14% -17.11 ASIA ADRS 108.99 0.11% 0.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 ends flat but Europe, U.S. data still drag >Bonds dip as historic low yields prompt profit >Euro rises as investors pare bearish bets >Oil up on hopes action near on economic growth (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)