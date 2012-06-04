SEOUL, June 5 Seoul shares are seen rangebound
on Monday as investors look to emergency talks by the Group of
Seven leading industrialised nations, and technical support
cushions a beaten-down market hovering just above its annual
low.
"The corrections on (Monday) were a little too exaggerated
so the pace of decline may brake significantly today, although
another poor data showing from the United States could pressure
the market," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Adding more fuel to worries about an uncertain global growth
outlook, U.S. data released on Monday showed orders for
manufactured goods fell in April, missing expectations for a
rise.
Battered investor confidence could receive a much needed
boost when the chiefs of the G7 countries meet to discuss the
euro zone debt crisis on Tuesday amidst heightened global alarm
about strains in the single currency bloc.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
2.8 percent to close at 1,783.13 points on Monday.
South Korea's financial markets will be closed on Wednesday
for a public holiday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:24 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,278.18 0.01% 0.140
USD/JPY 78.38 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.524 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,618.49 -0.02% -0.260
US CRUDE $84.12 0.17% 0.140
DOW JONES 12101.46 -0.14% -17.11
ASIA ADRS 108.99 0.11% 0.12
----------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P 500 ends flat but Europe, U.S. data still drag
>Bonds dip as historic low yields prompt profit
>Euro rises as investors pare bearish bets
>Oil up on hopes action near on economic growth
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)