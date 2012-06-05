SEOUL, June 5 South Korean shares rose 1.1
percent and regained the key 1,800 point-level on Tuesday,
halting a four-day slide, as investors hopes the Group of Seven
industrialised nations would take decisive action in tackling
Europe's deepening debt crisis.
Resource counters outperformed as Korea Zinc
soared 5.9 percent while Young Poong rallied 4.9
percent
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 18.7 points at 1,801.85, recovering from a two-and-a-half
week closing low in the previous session as worries about Europe
and the slowing global economy sparked heavy selling in global
markets.
