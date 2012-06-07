BRIEF-S IMMO expects results from property valuation to more than double in 2016
* Expects a very high level of results from property valuation for financial year 2016
SEOUL, June 7 Seoul shares rallied at the market open on Thursday, tracking gains in global stocks as sentiment was lifted by hopes that global policymakers would soon undertake fresh economic stimulus measures.
Early gains were led by recently battered crude oil refiners, with SK Innovation surging 5.4 percent while GS Holdings rose 3.5 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.16 percent at 1,840.78 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Co's Real Estate investment management sells six office properties to Cairn Real Estate
* Entered exclusivity period with Immo-Beaulieu for acquisition of leasehold on two buildings of Beaulieu certificate located in Auderghem