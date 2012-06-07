* KOSPI climbs 2.7 percent to top 1,850 points

* Shipyards, financials rally on hope for Spanish bank aid

* Foreigners poised to snap 4-day selling streak.

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, June 7 Seoul shares rallied to a three-week intraday high on Thursday on hopes of further stimulus measures from the U.S and signs that European policymakers could take concrete action to support ailing Spanish banks and tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.7 percent at 1,850.45 points as of 0310 GMT.

"Global policymakers are starting to show the willingness and conviction to tackle key issues, which by itself is a welcome development although details remain scant and difficult to quantify," said Han Bum-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.

A U.S. Federal Reserve official kept the door open for additional easing steps, noting increased market volatility and downside risks to the economy, although downplaying the possibility of any immediate stimulus action.

Shipyards, highly dependant on European credit lines, outperformed following reports that German and EU officials were discussing ways to bail out Spain's ailing banks, although Madrid has yet to ask for assistance and has balked at possible aid with political strings attached.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering soared 5.6 percent to lead sector peers, receiving an extra boost after it won a $771 million deal to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage unit from Malaysian state oil company Petronas.

Samsung Heavy Industries advanced 5.5 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries climbed 5.1 percent.

Financials lent support to the rally, as Woori Finance Holdings jumped 6.4 percent while Hana Financial Group gained 4.8 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 2.8 percent with 170 out of its 200 listed components trading higher, while 19 out of 20 KRX sub-sector indices were up.

Offshore investors snapped up a net 236 billion won ($199.9 million) worth of shares by mid-session, poised to snap a four-day selling streak. ($1 = 1180.1250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Michael Perry)