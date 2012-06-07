BRIEF-Atenor entered exclusivity period with Immo-Beaulieu
* Entered exclusivity period with Immo-Beaulieu for acquisition of leasehold on two buildings of Beaulieu certificate located in Auderghem
SEOUL, July 7 South Korean shares rose 2.6 percent to a one-week closing high on Thursday on hopes of further stimulus measures from the United States and on signs that European policymakers could take concrete action to support ailing Spanish banks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 46.1 points to close at 1,847.95 points, just below the session peak and a three-week intraday high of 1,853.20 points.
Financials outperformed, with Woori Finance Holdings soaring 5.9 percent while Hana Financial Group rose 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Entered exclusivity period with Immo-Beaulieu for acquisition of leasehold on two buildings of Beaulieu certificate located in Auderghem
* FY 2016 net profit of 107.7 million lira ($29.29 million) versus 202.9 million lira year ago
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany on Monday backed Greece to stay in the euro zone and the European Commission dispatched a senior official to Athens to persuade it to take on further reforms to salvage its bailout accord.