* KOSPI touches 3-week intraday high before easing back

* U.S. stimulus hopes spark rally in technology exporters

* Financials, shipyards up on bailout hopes of Spanish banks

* Foreigners record largest net 1-day purchase in 3-1/2 mths

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, June 7 Seoul shares rallied to a one-week closing high on Thursday on hopes of further stimulus measures from the U.S and signs that European policymakers could take concrete action to support ailing Spanish banks and tackle the wider debt crisis in Europe.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.56 percent to close at 1,847.95 points, just below a session peak and three-week intraday high of 1,853.20 points. That was its highest close since May 29.

"Steps toward stimulus and market calming measures seem to be picking up momentum based on the hints we have gotten so far, but with nothing concrete to rely on just yet, markets will remain volatile until further details have been fleshed out," said Chung Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

A U.S. Federal Reserve official kept the door open for additional easing steps, noting increased market volatility and downside risks to the economy, although downplaying the possibility of any immediate action.

Stimulus hopes and an overnight rally in U.S. peers triggered a rally in large-cap technology shares, as Samsung Electronics soared 5.2 percent while LG Display jumped 6.4 percent.

After market hours on Thursday, Samsung Electronics said it has named Kwon Oh-hyun, head of component business, as the new chief executive, replacing Choi Gee-sung, who will assume a new role of nurturing future growth engines for the entire group.

Financials outperformed following reports that German and EU officials were discussing ways to bail out Spain's ailing banks to ease contagion fears precipitated by a recent bank run, although Madrid has yet to ask for assistance and has balked at a possible aid package with political strings attached.

The news also lifted domestic shipyards which are heavily reliant on a healthy European banking system, the traditional credit hub of shipping finances.

Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 3.8 percent, while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering gained 2.7 percent after it won a $771 million deal to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage unit from Malaysian state oil company Petronas.

Net single-day buying by foreign investors was the highest in three-and-a-half months, as offshore players picked up a net 377.5 billion won ($319.9 million) worth of stocks to snap a four-day selling streak.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks rose 2.81 percent with 169 out of its 200 listed components posting gains, while 19 out of 20 KRX sub-indices with the exception of insurers closed higher.

Investors will be looking for further policy cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve when Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks before a congressional committee on Friday on the state of the U.S. economy.

Move on day +2.56 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +1.22 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1180.1250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)