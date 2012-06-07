SEOUL, June 8 Seoul shares are seen opening
higher on Friday on the back of China's surprise interest rate
cut which should help boost demand in the country's largest
export market, although the stock market remains vulnerable to
developments in the euro zone.
Global stocks rallied on China's surprise 25 basis point
rate cut, although enthusiasm was tempered as U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did not offer the prospect of an
immediate stimulus in a speech on Thursday.
"The market is showing signs of settling as new policies
ease investment sentiment," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at
KDB Daewoo Securities.
"However, the policies are coming from outside Europe, and
the answer for a real turnaround will have to wait until the
upcoming EU leaders' summit."
EU leaders are set to meet later this month to discuss
closer integration to try to stem its financial crisis and risks
of contagion from Greece.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
2.56 percent to close at 1,847.95 points on Thursday, a one-week
high on expectations the EU would take strong action and on
hopes of more easing from the Federal Reserve.
The Bank of Korea holds a rate meeting later on Friday,
although a Reuters poll shows economists expect it to remain on
hold at 3.25 percent for the 12th successive month.
(Reporting By Jungyoon Lee; Editing by David Chance)