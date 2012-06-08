SEOUL, July 8 Seoul shares edged higher on Friday, poised for a third straight winning session after China cut interest rates in a surprise move to bolster growth.

Crude oil refiners led early gains. SK Innovation rose 1.5 percent while S-Oil edged up 1.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.35 percent at 1,854.47 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)