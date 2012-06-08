BRIEF-Hong Leong Financial Group says qtrly net profit 443 mln rgt vs 263.4 mln rgt
* Qtrly net interest income 703.4 million rgt versus 677.5 million rgt
SEOUL, July 8 Seoul shares edged higher on Friday, poised for a third straight winning session after China cut interest rates in a surprise move to bolster growth.
Crude oil refiners led early gains. SK Innovation rose 1.5 percent while S-Oil edged up 1.1 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.35 percent at 1,854.47 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Qtrly net interest income 703.4 million rgt versus 677.5 million rgt
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Chinese developer Beijing Capital Land said on Tuesday it expected the company to successfully list in mainland China in the first half of 2018.
* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015