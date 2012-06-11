* Crude refiners rally on bargain hunting, oil price rebound

* SK Hynix gains 6 pct after strategic partnership with IBM

* NCSoft falls after rival Nexon becomes largest stakeholder

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, June 11 South Korean shares climbed 1.7 percent to close at their highest level in more than four weeks on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed on a bailout package to recapitalise debt-stricken Spanish banks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 31.4 points to close 1,867.04.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend up to $125 billion to shore up Spain's troubled banks, with Madrid set to report its exact required amount after an independent audit is completed in just over a week.

"South Korean stocks were already pretty cheap, and the news of the Spanish bailout encouraged bottom-fishing investors to buy in, especially in the most heavily beaten down sectors," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

But the relief may only be temporary as investors cast a wary eye on Greece's national elections on June 17, which could lead to Athens leaving the euro zone and trigger a new phase in the crisis.

"The loan help is only a short-term barrier against the immediate crisis, but a worst-case scenario in Greece will necessitate a complete re-evaluation of the level of Spain's bank stress and other risk factors," said Kim Se-joong, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

Battered crude refiners outperformed on bargain hunting, further lifted by a rebound in oil prices with SK Innovation soaring 6.7 percent and GS Holdings gaining 4.7 percent.

Shipbuilders, heavily tied to the health of European banks, the traditional global hub of shipping credit, rallied. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering climbed 5.9 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries rose 5.4 percent.

SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, closed up 6 percent after it said it had entered into an agreement with IBM Corp to jointly develop a next-generation random access memory (RAM) chip and share technology licensing.

Shares in tyre-maker Nexen snapped a four-day skid to edge up 1.2 percent after media reported it was seeking a tie-up with France-based tyre giant Michelin.

Game developer NCSoft bucked the trend, falling 4.9 percent as the most heavily traded stock on the main bourse after Japan-listed game industry rival Nexon Co Ltd bought a 14.7 percent, $685 million stake in the company from NCSoft chief executive Kim Taek-jin to become its largest shareholder.

The benchmark KOSPI 200 index of core stocks was up 1.84 percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ gained 1.52 percent.

Move on day -0.67 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +0.54 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981