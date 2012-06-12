BRIEF-Cherwell Software secures $50 mln investment from KKR
* Secures $50 million investment from KKR to further advance service management leadership Source text for Eikon:
SEOUL, June 12 Seoul shares on Tuesday retreated from a four-week closing high hit the session before, as investors fretted over the details of a plan to aid Spain's debt-saddled banks.
Oil refiners underperformed, with SK Innovation falling 2.5 percent and GS Holdings shedding 2.4 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had declined 1.29 percent to 1,843.01 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Secures $50 million investment from KKR to further advance service management leadership Source text for Eikon:
BERLIN, Feb 27 Private equity firm Advent has no interest in a hostile approach to German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel, a spokeswoman for Advent said on Monday. "Advent is interested only in a friendly transaction," she said.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017 and that U.S. stocks were not in "bubble territory."