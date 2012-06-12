* KOSPI retreats from Monday's 4-week closing high

* Shipbuilders pull back after hefty previous gains

* Unison up after Toshiba becomes majority stakeholder

By Joonhee Yu

June 12 Seoul shares fell on Tuesday morning to retreat from a four-week high set in the previous session, as earlier optimism over the bailout plan of Spain's cash-strapped banks was dashed by worries of mounting public debt pressure in that country.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.96 percent at 1,848.94 points as of 0203 GMT.

"We may see a moderate 1 percent decline with foreigners not selling too heavily so far, although the market was disappointed that the bailout came with conditional strings attached after all, with the possible side effect of hampering Spain's ability to refinance itself in the capital market," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities.

"The price of the bailout will become clearer on whether or not the funds are tapped from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), but the decision likely won't come before the independent audit results on Spain's banks due in a week's time," he added.

Although it remains unclear whether or not the bailout will utilize the ESM, whose debt has senior credit status over that of private bondholders, its possible use sparked a selling binge by ordinary investors on the added risks of a bigger haircut to cover for the ESM loans in case of a financial restructuring deal.

Notable corrections were seen among shipbuilders after they outperformed peers on Monday, with Hyundai Heavy Industries falling 2 percent Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shed 1.8 percent.

Investors were seen taking refuge in some defensive plays, as foodmaker Dongwon Industries rose 1.6 percent while brewer Hite Jinro Holdings edged 0.2 percent higher.

Shares in energy firm Unison bucked trends to gain 3.2 percent after reporting to the Korea Exchange that Japan's Toshiba Corp had increased its stake in the company to 31.3 percent to become the majority shareholder.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 1 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.3 percent higher.

Foreign investors sold a net 20.8 billion won ($17.8 million) worth of shares for the morning, on track to end three straight net buying days. ($1 = 1165.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu)