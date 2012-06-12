* KOSPI retreats from 4-week high set on Monday

* Builders, shipyards pull back from previous rally

* Unison up 3 pct as Toshiba becomes majority stakeholder

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, June 12 Seoul shares fell on Tuesday as initial cheers over the bailout plan of Spanish banks faded amid worries of the country's mounting public sector debt, although the index cut back some of its earlier losses on institutional buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated from a four-week high set in the previous session, falling 0.66 percent to close at 1,854.74 points but off the session low of 1,840.10 points.

"The pure optimism we saw (on Monday) over the bailout plan in Spain has given way to mixed interpretations which triggered some corrections today, although institutional buyers guarded against a steeper decline," said Oh Seung-hoon, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

The warm early reaction to an agreement by euro zone finance ministers to bail out troubled Spanish banks with up to $125 billion fizzled over concerns that it could aggravate Spain's public debt burden and hamper its ability to refinance itself in the bond market.

Oh said the index is likely to drift in a narrow range between 1,800 and 1,900 points while focus shifts to a key Greek election on Sunday that could determine its fate in the euro zone and independent audit results of Spanish banks due next week being waited on to determine the size of the bailout.

Builders underperformed, with Samsung Engineering down 3.3 percent while Hyundai Engineering & Construction fell 2.2 percent.

Shipyards also fell, retreating after hefty gains posted in the previous session on renewed fears of contagion in the European banking system, the traditional hub of shipping finance.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding shed 2.4 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slid 2.1 percent.

Investors were seen taking refuge in some defensive plays, as marine product firm Dongwon Industries rose 1.9 percent while food conglomerate CJ Corp gained 0.6 percent.

Shares in energy firm Unison bucked trends to gain 3 percent after reporting to the Korea Exchange that Japan's Toshiba Corp had increased its stake in the company to 31.3 percent to become the majority shareholder.

Foreign investors sold a net 49.3 billion won ($42.3 million) worth of shares on Tuesday to snap a three-day net buying streak, although it was offset by institutional players who picked up a net 89.8 billion won worth.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 0.75 percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ climbed 0.5 percent.

Move on day -0.66 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +1.59 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1165.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)