By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, June 13 Seoul shares edged lower in late morning trade on Wednesday, wiping out early gains on persistent worries over Spain's fiscal health and Greece's uncertain future in the euro zone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.17 percent at 1,851.59 points as of 0254 GMT.

"Local stocks had a subdued reaction to the overnight rally in global markets, having outpaced their gains immediately after the Spanish bank bailout announcement," said Gwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

"Now a more pessimistic view of its details is now weighing on other markets," he added.

The market was unsettled by a lack of details on Spain's loan agreement to rescue troubled banks, and worries that the bailout could pile up pressure on Madrid's finances pushed benchmark Spanish bond yields to euro-era highs on Tuesday.

Investors were also reluctant to take on fresh positions ahead of a key election in Greece, which lies at a crossroads between continued austerity and a chaotic exit from the euro zone.

Crude oil refiners underperformed, as S-Oil fell 2 percent while GS Holdings declined 2.8 percent.

Nagging contagions fears from the euro zone weighed on financials and shipyards, especially the latter which depends on European banks for credit to fund vessel purchases.

Hana Financial Group which tumbled more than 4 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering which dipped 1.6 percent, were among the key decliners.

Kumho Industrial shares bucked trends to jump 6.3 percent after announcing the sale of 946.5 billion won ($808.6 million) worth of assets including its 415.5 billion stake in Daewoo Engineering & Construction to a private equity firm in an effort to shore up liquidity.

Shares in polysilicon maker OCI Corp rallied 4.5 percent after U.S. based First Solar, the world's second-largest solar cell maker, said it will ramp up production at its German plants to meet an unexpected surge in demand.

Analysts said the main bourse is likely wander between 1,800 and 1,900 points until the outcome of the Greek election either triggers a relief rally or further correction. ($1 = 1170.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Ediitng by Ramya Venugopal)