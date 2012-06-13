* Hana shares fall after company says interested in buying a savings bank

* Kumho up 3.1 pct after $808 million asset sale

* OCI up after U.S. solar-cell peer ramps up production

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, June 13 Seoul shares edged up on Wednesday in volatile trade led by offshore investors, but traders said the market faces headwinds on nagging concerns over Spain's public debt and Greece's uncertain future in the euro zone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.25 percent to close at 1,859.32 points.

"The Spanish bailout opened up some breathing room for offshore investors to start buying again, but the reaction across the broader market was still one of caution," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Offshore investors picked up a net 155.3 billion won ($132.7 million) worth of shares, while retail traders sold a net 150.8 billion won.

Share movements were constrained and mixed across the board, with declining shares edging out winners 423 to 379. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of large stocks edged up 0.26 percent, while the smaller, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index finished the day 0.21 percent lower.

Sentiment was weighed down by a lack of details on Spain's loan agreement to rescue its troubled banks, and worries that the bailout could pile more pressure on Madrid's finances pushed benchmark Spanish bond yields to euro-era highs on Tuesday.

Investors are also reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of a key election in Greece this weekend, which lies at a crossroads between continued austerity and a chaotic exit from the euro zone.

Analysts said the KOSPI is likely to trade between 1,800 and 1,900 points until the outcome of the Greek election either provides a catalyst for a relief rally or further corrections.

Hana Financial Group shares fell 3.7 percent to underperform peers after its chairman said the company might buy a savings bank, a secondary financial institution that engages in sub-prime lending, under the right conditions.

Kumho Industrial shares climbed 3.1 percent after selling 946.5 billion won ($808.6 million) worth of assets including its 415.5 billion won stake in Daewoo Engineering & Construction to a private equity firm in an effort to shore up liquidity.

Shares in polysilicon maker OCI Corp rose 2.5 percent after U.S. based First Solar, the world's second-largest solar cell maker, said it will ramp up production at its German plants to meet an unexpected surge in demand.

Move on day +0.25 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +1.83 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1170.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ed Lane)