SEOUL, June 14 Seoul shares are poised to open
lower on Thursday, with investors unsettled by more signs of a
slowdown in the U.S. economy and ahead of this weekend's Greek
elections that could decide its fate in the euro zone.
"Despite bolstered hopes of policy action in a string of
scheduled meetings between the G20, EU finance ministers, and
U.S. policymakers lined up later this month, Greece is still the
looming, overarching factor that's keeping investors shackled,"
said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in May
and wholesale prices dropped by the most in three years, raising
chances of further action by the Federal Reserve to shore up the
flagging recovery.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.25 percent to close at 1,859.32 points on Wednesday.
Thursday is quadruple witching day in Seoul, with stock
options and futures as well as index options and future all set
to expire, but analysts see only a limited impact as the market
has been handling an extended run of settlements since April.
---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22: 39 GMT
------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,314.88 -0.7% -9.300
USD/JPY 79.42 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.600 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,618.30 0.08% 1.220
US CRUDE $82.54 -0.10% -0.080
DOW JONES 12496.38 -0.62% -77.42
ASIA ADRS 112.96 -0.75% -0.85
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)