By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, June 14 Seoul shares edged higher on Thursday after a rangebound session, with investors seen hunkering down ahead of a critical weekend election in Greece which lies at a critical juncture between a continued bailout path and a chaotic exit from the euro zone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.65 percent to close at 1,871.48 points.

"Risk appetites were left cold ahead of the Greek elections, further dampened by soft U.S. data and fears that Italy would be ensnared by the Spanish banking contagion," said Kang Hyun-ki, an analyst at Solomon Investment & Securities.

The latest poll results in the run up to the elections showed pro-bailout ruling conservatives running neck and neck with the leftists, whose policies could force Greece out of the euro zone and trigger a messy default.

Data showed U.S. retail sales hit their worst level in two years in May, the latest sign of slowing recovery in the world's largest economy, although the market took some hope that it could justify the Federal Reserve taking further stimulus in its policy meeting next week to support the U.S. economy.

Investor jitters have kept yields on sovereign debts of both Spain and Italy at elevated levels, with Italy facing a test later on Thursday with its debt sale of up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.66 billion).

After trading nearly flat and drifting in and out of negative territory for most of the session, the main bourse logged a moderate spike in late trade on arbitrage transactions triggered by expiring futures options.

Thursday was a so-called quadruple witching day in Seoul, when stock options and futures as well as index options and futures all expire on the same day.

"Favorable spread margins prompted investors to unwind their selling position in futures contracts to switch into spot purchases, providing a last minute spurt in the index," said Choi Dong-hwan, a derivatives analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.

Builders outperformed on large back-to-back deals announced on Thursday morning, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction gaining 2.9 percent after it won a $1.35 billion refinery project in Venezuela, while Daewoo Engineering & Construction shares rose 3.5 percent after a $349 river restoration deal in Algeria.

Investors were also seen stocking up on defensive plays, with foodmaker Orion Corp rallying 5.2 percent to emerge as the star performer.

LG Electronics dipped 2.9 on worries its second-quarter profit could fall short of initial forecasts from a downturn in its mobile phone division, saddled with heavy marketing costs for its new handset line-up to better compete with rivals Samsung Electronics and Apple.

The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks rose 0.6 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.23 percent higher.

Move on day +0.65 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +2.23 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ed Lane)