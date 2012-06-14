* Trading subdued on Greece, options expiry triggers late
spurt
* Builders outperform on a string of large offshore deals
* Investors stock up on defensive plays as caution reigns
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, June 14 Seoul shares edged higher on
Thursday after a rangebound session, with investors seen
hunkering down ahead of a critical weekend election in Greece
which lies at a critical juncture between a continued bailout
path and a chaotic exit from the euro zone.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.65 percent to close at 1,871.48 points.
"Risk appetites were left cold ahead of the Greek elections,
further dampened by soft U.S. data and fears that Italy would be
ensnared by the Spanish banking contagion," said Kang Hyun-ki,
an analyst at Solomon Investment & Securities.
The latest poll results in the run up to the elections
showed pro-bailout ruling conservatives running neck and neck
with the leftists, whose policies could force Greece out of the
euro zone and trigger a messy default.
Data showed U.S. retail sales hit their worst level in two
years in May, the latest sign of slowing recovery in the world's
largest economy, although the market took some hope that it
could justify the Federal Reserve taking further stimulus in its
policy meeting next week to support the U.S.
economy.
Investor jitters have kept yields on sovereign debts of both
Spain and Italy at elevated levels, with Italy facing a test
later on Thursday with its debt sale of up to 4.5 billion euros
($5.66 billion).
After trading nearly flat and drifting in and out of
negative territory for most of the session, the main bourse
logged a moderate spike in late trade on arbitrage transactions
triggered by expiring futures options.
Thursday was a so-called quadruple witching day in Seoul,
when stock options and futures as well as index options and
futures all expire on the same day.
"Favorable spread margins prompted investors to unwind their
selling position in futures contracts to switch into spot
purchases, providing a last minute spurt in the index," said
Choi Dong-hwan, a derivatives analyst at Shinhan Investment &
Securities.
Builders outperformed on large back-to-back deals announced
on Thursday morning, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction
gaining 2.9 percent after it won a $1.35 billion
refinery project in Venezuela, while Daewoo Engineering &
Construction shares rose 3.5 percent after a $349
river restoration deal in Algeria.
Investors were also seen stocking up on defensive plays,
with foodmaker Orion Corp rallying 5.2 percent to
emerge as the star performer.
LG Electronics dipped 2.9 on worries its
second-quarter profit could fall short of initial forecasts from
a downturn in its mobile phone division, saddled with heavy
marketing costs for its new handset line-up to better compete
with rivals Samsung Electronics and Apple.
The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks rose 0.6 percent
while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.23 percent
higher.
Move on day +0.65 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +2.23 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ed Lane)