SEOUL, June 25 Seoul shares are seen higher on Monday, after leaders of the four-largest nations in the euro zone agreed on a 130 billion euro ($156 billion) stimulus package to revive growth.

"Policy-wise, European leaders are taking steady steps in the right direction in promoting growth to complement austerity, although they remain at odds over the concept of forming commonly issued euro bonds," said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC Securities.

After four-way talks in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said the European Union should adopt pro-growth measures worth about 1 percent of the region's gross domestic product at a crucial, wider euro zone summit this week.

The European Central Bank is to start accepting a wider range of collateral in its lending operations and assets of a lower quality, it said on Friday, its second such move in six months to neutralise growing funding pressures on struggling banks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.2 percent to close at 1,847.39 points on Friday.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 23:19 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,335.02 0.72% 9.510 USD/JPY 80.52 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.676 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,568.50 -0.19% -2.940 US CRUDE $80.04 0.35% 0.280 DOW JONES 12640.78 0.53% 67.21 ASIA ADRS 115.32 0.00% 0.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St claws back after sharp decline, banks lead >Bonds fall ahead of supply, EU Summit >Dollar holds gains; euro pins hopes on EU summit >Oil near $91, up from 18-mth low; Gulf storm builds

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**POSCO ** South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Friday Nippon Steel is demanding 1.4 trillion won ($1.2 billion) in compensation in a legal case charging it with improperly obtaining electrical steel sheet technology.

**STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING CO LTD ** According to local media reports, STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd has established a joint venture with Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corp, aimed at boosting competitiveness in the LNG vessel market.

**KOREA GAS CORP ** State-run Korea Gas Corp said it will invest 805 billion won ($699 million) to fully own KOGAS Prelude Pty Ltd so that it can participate in the Prelude floating liquefied natural gas project in Australia. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)