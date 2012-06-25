* Samsung Elec down 4 pct after brokers cut Q2 profit
outlook
* KOSPI at lowest level since early June, poised for 3-day
slide
* POSCO falls after Nippon Steel demands $1.2 bln
compensation
* Hi-mart shares at 1-yr low after Lotte Shopping loses
bidding
June 25 Seoul shares fell to a three-week
intraday low on Monday, poised for a third-straight losing
session as index-heavyweight Samsung Electronics
shares slumped nearly 4 percent after more brokers slashed their
second-quarter profit outlook for the electronics giant.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
trading 1.66 percent lower at 1,816.93 as of 0305 GMT.
Samsung Electronics shares fell as much as 4.2
percent during early trade on Monday to a four-and-a-half month
intraday low after local brokerage house Taurus Securities cut
Samsung's second-quarter profit outlook by 240 billion won
($207.4 million), citing persistent weakness in the chip sector.
The market showed a muted a reaction to a Friday agreement
by Germany, France, Italy and Spain to push for a series of
growth measures worth about 1 percent of the region's gross
domestic product in the upcoming European leaders' summit.
"It definitely isn't bad news, but no specific details have
been outlined on where they plan to source the funds and what
programs they will be spent on," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst
at KTB Securities.
Investors are still reeling from a flurry of disappointing
data last week pointing to a broad slowdown in global economic
growth, and are looking to the highly-anticipated European
leaders' summit later this week to achieve a substantial
breakthrough.
"Now we've come to the point where mere lip service will no
longer suffice to calm the markets with fundamental indicators
flagging so many warning signs," said Park.
"Significant progress towards a banking union, commonly
issued bonds, or adopting concrete pro-growth measures will be
needed to satisfy the market which is running on high
expectations," he added.
Blue-chip technology shares led the morning fall, as
screenmaker LG Display sagged 3.4 percent and
Samsung Electro Mechanics fell 4.1 percent to round
out key declines along with Samsung Electronics.
Underperforming large-caps weighed on the KOSPI 200
benchmark of core stocks, slumping 1.9 percent to
outpace declines in the broader market.
POSCO, the world's fourth-largest steelmaker,
fell 2.8 percent after saying on Friday that its Japanese rival,
Nippon Steel, was demanding 1.4 trillion won ($1.2
billion) in legal compensation saying POSCO had improperly
obtained its electrical steel sheet technology.
Shares in Hi-mart Co Ltd tumbled 7 percent to a
one-year intraday low on investor disappointment that retail
giant Lotte Shopping would not be taking a majority
stake in the electronics retailer.
Lotte Shopping, which had been tipped as the front runner in
the bidding, saw its shares fell 3.3 percent after Hi-Mart said
in a regulatory filing that South Korean private equity fund MBK
Partners had been chosen as the preferred bidder.
($1 = 1156.9750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)