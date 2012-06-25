* Samsung Elec hits 4-1/2 month low; brokerage cuts outlook
* Investors seen hunkering down ahead of key EU summit
* Hi-mart plunges after Lotte loses controlling stake bid
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, June 25 Seoul shares dropped to a
three-week closing low on Monday, dragged down by a 4 percent
slide in bourse-heavyweight Samsung Electronics
after more brokers cut their profit estimates for the world's
biggest memory chipmaker.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost
1.19 percent to 1,825.38 points, falling for the third straight
session and retreating further from a five-week high hit on
Wednesday.
Samsung Electronics slumped 4.2 percent to a 4-1/2 month
closing low after Taurus Securities cut Samsung's second-quarter
profit outlook by 240 billion won ($207 million), citing a weak
chip sector. SK Hynix, the world's No.2 memory
chipmaker, tumbled 4.4 percent.
"The pace of recovery in DRAM prices has been much slower
than previously estimated, compounded by worries that global
macroeconomic woes could also eat into Samsung's handset sales
in the second half of the year," said Han Seung-hoon, an analyst
at Korea Investment & Securities.
Samsung said on Monday that it expects sales of its new
Galaxy III smartphone to top 10 million during July and
predicted earnings from its handset division to exceed that of
the first quarter, but it wasn't enough to stop the bearish
tide.
Underperforming large-caps weighed on the KOSPI 200
benchmark of core stocks, which slumped 1.4 percent to
outpace declines in the broader market.
The market, still reeling from a flurry of disappointing
data last week pointing to a broad slowdown in the global
economy, shrugged off a Friday agreement by the euro zone's four
largest economies to pursue a growth package worth about 1
percent of the region's gross domestic product.
Analysts said the market would likely remain volatile this
week as investors brace for a key summit of European leaders on
Thursday and Friday.
POSCO, the world's fourth-largest steelmaker,
fell 1.4 percent after saying on Friday that its Japanese rival,
Nippon Steel, was demanding $1.2 billion in legal
compensation, saying POSCO had improperly obtained its
electrical steel sheet technology.
Shares in Hi-mart Co Ltd tumbled 7.4 percent to
an all-time low on investor disappointment that retail giant
Lotte Shopping would not be taking a majority stake
in the electronics retailer.
Lotte Shopping, which had been tipped as the front runner in
the bidding, saw its shares decline 4 percent after Hi-Mart said
in a regulatory filing that South Korean private equity fund MBK
Partners had been chosen as the preferred bidder.
Move on day -1.19 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr -
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
