SEOUL, July 9 Seoul shares are set to open lower on Monday, as weaker-than-expected U.S. job growth stoked concerns that world economic growth, hurt by the euro zone debt crisis, is flagging.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that nonfarms payroll grew by only 80,000 in June, insufficient to lower the country's 8.2 percent jobless rate.

"The focus has clearly shifted to economic fundamentals and the market will likely face pressure all week as the earnings season starts up and a raft of Chinese economic data is released -- both of which are unlikely to paint a pretty picture," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities.

China will release second-quarter GDP data on Friday, with growth expected to have fallen to a three-year low of 7.6 percent according to a Reuters poll. Other Chinese data due for release this week includes inflation, loan growth, trade balance and retail sales figures.

Although new easing measures by three major central banks last week have failed to make a major impact on the market, investors will be digging for fresh clues on a possible third round of quantitative easing when the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting is released on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.9 percent to close at 1,858.2 points on Friday.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:04 GMT--------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,354.68 -0.94% -12.900 USD/JPY 79.67 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.549 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,579.54 -0.19% -2.960 US CRUDE $84.13 -0.38% -0.320 DOW JONES 12772.47 -0.96% -124.20 ASIA ADRS 118.30 -1.22% -1.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Jobs selloff erases Wall St's gains for week >Prices advance on disappointing jobs data >Euro falls to 2-year low vs U.S. dollar >Oil falls as tepid US jobs growth disappoints

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD ** Samsung Electronics scored a partial victory against arch-foe Apple Inc on Friday after a U.S. appeals court lifted a freeze on sales of its Galaxy Nexus smartphones but upheld a lower court's decision to temporarily halt sales of its Galaxy 10.1 tablet computer. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)