SEOUL May 6 Seoul shares may open higher on Monday after Wall Street hit a record high on the back of a strong U.S. payrolls report, with investors hunting bargains among oversold banks and refiners, analysts said.

"The Seoul market will start off in positive territory. Banks and refiners which have suffered particularly heavy falls could see a solid rebound today," said Lee Kyung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

Investors on Wall Street were cheered by the payrolls report showing employment rose at a faster clip than expected in April, and hiring in the prior two months was much stronger than previously thought.

The S&P 500 hit an all-time closing high on Friday.

"Positive momentum will likely be short-lived. Eyes will be on foreign investor flows," Lee added.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.4 percent at 1,965.71 points on Friday.

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:27 GMT----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,614.42 1.05% 16.830 USD/JPY 99.16 0.12% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.740 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,469.56 -0.04% -0.640 US CRUDE $96.26 0.68% 0.650 DOW JONES 14973.96 0.96% 142.38 ASIA ADRS 143.79 0.84% 1.20 ------------------------------------------------------------->Do w,S&P 500 close at record level after jobs report >Yields surge as U.S. jobs gain beats expectations >Dollar up 1 percent vs yen after U.S. jobs data >Oil rallies to three-week high on US jobs data

STOCKS TO WATCH

**REFINERS**

Shares in South Korean refiners may react to news that South Korea could scrap a diesel import incentive in June, allowing refiners to recapture domestic market share lost to cheaper foreign suppliers.

**HANMI PHARMACEUTICAL **

Hanmi Pharmaceutical's new gastric acid reflux drug has won approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to a South Korean media report. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)