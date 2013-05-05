SEOUL May 6 Seoul shares may open higher on
Monday after Wall Street hit a record high on the back of a
strong U.S. payrolls report, with investors hunting bargains
among oversold banks and refiners, analysts said.
"The Seoul market will start off in positive territory.
Banks and refiners which have suffered particularly heavy falls
could see a solid rebound today," said Lee Kyung-soo, an analyst
at Shinyoung Securities.
Investors on Wall Street were cheered by the payrolls report
showing employment rose at a faster clip than expected in April,
and hiring in the prior two months was much stronger than
previously thought.
The S&P 500 hit an all-time closing high on Friday.
"Positive momentum will likely be short-lived. Eyes will be
on foreign investor flows," Lee added.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.4 percent at 1,965.71 points on Friday.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:27
GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,614.42 1.05% 16.830
USD/JPY 99.16 0.12% 0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.740 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,469.56 -0.04% -0.640
US CRUDE $96.26 0.68% 0.650
DOW JONES 14973.96 0.96% 142.38
ASIA ADRS 143.79 0.84% 1.20
------------------------------------------------------------->Do
w,S&P 500 close at record level after jobs report
>Yields surge as U.S. jobs gain beats expectations
>Dollar up 1 percent vs yen after U.S. jobs data
>Oil rallies to three-week high on US jobs data
STOCKS TO WATCH
**REFINERS**
Shares in South Korean refiners may react to news that South
Korea could scrap a diesel import incentive in June, allowing
refiners to recapture domestic market share lost to cheaper
foreign suppliers.
**HANMI PHARMACEUTICAL **
Hanmi Pharmaceutical's new gastric acid reflux drug has won
approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to
a South Korean media report.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)