By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, May 6 Seoul shares rose on Monday morning after Wall Street hit a record high on the back of a strong U.S. payrolls report, with investors hunting bargains among oversold refiners and banks.

"The market is seeing a healthy rebound as it is cheered by the latest developments in the economic front including U.S. payrolls data," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Investors on Wall Street were cheered by the payrolls report showing employment rose at a faster clip than expected in April, and hiring in the prior two months was much stronger than previously thought.

The S&P 500 hit an all-time closing high on Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.58 percent at 1,977.05 points at 0109 GMT. Foreign investors were buyers of a net 26.2 billion won worth of stocks, while institutions purchased a net 50.7 billion won as of 0107 GMT.

"South Korean shares are also attractive in terms of valuation," Lee said, referring to the solid inflow of foreign investment.

South Korean shares were trading at a 12-month forward price earnings multiple of 9.3, compared with Taiwan's 15 and Japan's 15.4, according to Thomson Reuters' StarMine data.

Refiners and banking shares rebounded from their recent sharp declines.

KB Financial Group was up 1.6 percent and Shinhan Financial Group advanced 1.2 percent.

SK Innovation, South Korea's top refiner, surged 4.5 percent and S-Oil jumped 3 percent.

Refiners were further lifted by news that South Korea could scrap a diesel import incentive in June, allowing refiners to recapture domestic market share lost to cheaper foreign suppliers.

Namyang Dairy shares tumbled 4 percent after an audio file of its sales staff hurling verbal abuse at its distributor was released to the public, prompting a boycott of its products.

Shipbuilders advanced after the Baltic dry index rose for a second day.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering gained 2.7 percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 1 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)