BRIEF-Small Cap Danmark FY pre-tax profit down at DKK 23.5 mln
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
(Repeats to attach story to alert with no changes to text)
SEOUL May 6 Seoul shares ended 0.2 percent lower on Monday as foreign investors turned net sellers and as shares of technology and auto exporters declined.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.22 percent at 1,961.48 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
DUBAI, March 8 Most Gulf stock markets were weak on Wednesday as another slide in Doha Bank pulled down Qatar, but Dubai rose on the back of gains in a few stocks.
* LME copper stocks nearly double since Thursday * Chine copper imports tumble in February * Mine disruptions in Chile, Indonesia help support (Updates prices) By Pratima Desai LONDON, March 8 Copper rose on Wednesday as funds closed positions betting on lower prices, but a higher dollar, lower imports of the metal by top consumer China and rising inventories were expected to weigh. Benchmark copper on the London metal Exchange traded up 0.4 percent