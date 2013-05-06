SEOUL May 7 Seoul shares may open higher on
Tuesday after Wall Street rallied on a solid earnings and a
brighter economic outlook, but any rise will likely be limited
ahead of an options expiry and a Bank of Korea's interest rate
decision later this week.
Sentiment may be also lifted by news that North Korea has
taken two Musudan missiles off launch-ready status and moved
them from their position on the country's east
coast.
"The U.S. market's rally will help, but we probably will see
caution holding back the market before key events this week,"
said Lawrence Kim, a market analyst at Woori Investment &
Securities, adding that programme selling may add volatility to
the market.
The central bank's rate decision and the expiry of monthly
KOSPI index options are due on Thursday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.2 percent at 1,961.48 points on Monday after hitting a
one-month high earlier in the day.
Refiners and chemical issues including S-Oil and
Lotte Chemical may continue to climb as crude oil
prices rallied to a one-month high.
---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT--------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,617.50 0.19% 3.080
USD/JPY 99.40 0.07% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.764 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,469.40 0.03% 0.510
US CRUDE $95.70 -0.48% -0.460
DOW JONES 14968.89 -0.03% -5.07
ASIA ADRS 143.66 -0.09% -0.13
----------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P 500 close at record again;financials,Apple lead
>Bond yields reach three-week high ahead of auctions
>Dollar continue rise vs yen;Draghi remark hurt euro
>Oil rise to over $105 per barrel on Mideast tension
STOCKS TO WATCH
LG CHEM
South Korean battery maker LG Chem plans to begin commercial
production at its U.S. factory in July and will initially supply
its products in General Motors Co's Volt electric
vehicles.
KT
Moody's rating agency said late on Monday that KT's first
quarter results remained weak but there were signs of
improvement.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)