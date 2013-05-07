SEOUL May 8 Seoul shares may rise for the first time in three days on on Wednesday after Wall Street extended its rally to notch up record highs and South Korean lawmakers ratified a supplementary budget.

But signs of further weakness in the yen and strength in the won - which puts Korean exporters at a disadvantage to their Japanese rivals - is likely to cap gains, as will signs of wilting economic growth in China.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 0.4 percent on Tuesday, down for a second-straight session but still up about 3 percent from mid-April when the market hit a 5-month low.

Overnight, the Dow closed above 15,000 for the first time on and the S&P 500 ended at another record high, as German industrial data beat expectations, adding to upbeat sentiment in place since U.S. jobs data last week.

"Rallies in U.S. stocks and news of South Korean government's stimulus plan in particular will be positive for sentiment," said Park Hyung-jung, a market analyst at Meritz Securities.

The South Korean won rose to a near two-month high in domestic trade on Tuesday.

South Korean lawmakers ratified a supplementary government budget calling for 5.3 trillion Korean won ($4.84 billion) in fiscal stimulus, aiming to boost overall growth by creating jobs an supporting smaller businesses.

--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:28 GMT---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,625.96 0.52% 8.460 USD/JPY 98.90 -0.1% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.780 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,451.55 -0.03% -0.440 US CRUDE $95.42 -0.21% -0.200 DOW JONES 15056.20 0.58% 87.31 ASIA ADRS 144.18 0.36% 0.52 ------------------------------------------------------------->Do w mark first close above 15,000,S&P end at record >Prices dip, but range bound in new debt supply >Euro flat vs dlr after German data, Portugal sale >Oil down after rally on German data,Mideast tension

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The world's No.2 handset maker has bought a U.S.-based computer game publisher at an unspecified price, according to a local media report.

SHIPBUILDERS

Shipyards including Hyundai Heavy Industries may react after the Baltic dry index, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, rose 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)