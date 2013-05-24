UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL May 24 Seoul shares opened higher on Friday as technology and auto stocks regained some of the ground lost a day earlier on weak Chinese manufacturing data and concerns about less monetary stimulus in the United States.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.5 percent at 1,978.51 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts