SEOUL May 24 Seoul shares rose 0.2 percent on Friday, after moving in and out of the positive territory, helped by firm gains in insurers and banks.

But rises were capped amid concerns about reduced monetary stimulus in the United States and a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up 0.22 percent at 1,973.45 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)