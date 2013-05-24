UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL May 24 Seoul shares rose 0.2 percent on Friday, after moving in and out of the positive territory, helped by firm gains in insurers and banks.
But rises were capped amid concerns about reduced monetary stimulus in the United States and a slowdown in the Chinese economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up 0.22 percent at 1,973.45 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts