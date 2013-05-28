SEOUL May 28 Seoul shares opened slightly higher on Tuesday, supported by gains in automakers and shipbuilding firms such as Hyundai Mobis and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.2 percent at 1,983.18 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)