UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL May 29 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rallied overnight, with firm gains in technology issues like LG Display and shipbuilders like Samsung Heavy Industries.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.53 percent at 1,996.74 points at 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by x)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts