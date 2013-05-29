UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL May 29 South Korean shares finished at a 2-month closing high on Wednesday, fuelled by a return of foreign investors and continued pension fund demand, with firm gains in key heavy-weight technology and auto stocks lending support.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up 0.75 percent at 2,001.20 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts