SEOUL May 30 Seoul shares opened slightly lower on Thursday after hitting a 2-month high in the previous session, following overnight falls on Wall Street triggered by fears the Federal Reserve could soon ease off on its huge stimulus programme.

Opening losses however were quickly counterbalanced by foreign investors' buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.06 percent at 2,002.36 points at 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait)