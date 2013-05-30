SEOUL May 30 Seoul shares ended flat after moving in and out of the positive territory on Thursday, as fears the Federal Reserve could soon reduce its stimulus programme made investors fretful.

Firm gains by in technology and auto exporters supported the market, while declines in defensive stocks amid a profit-taking spree weighed on it .

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 0.05 percent at 2,000.10 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)