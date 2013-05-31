China cenbank rolls over maturing MLF loans - sources
SHANGHAI, March 7 China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday, two banking sources said.
SEOUL May 31 Seoul shares opened higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street after tepid economic data eased concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve will start scaling back its stimulus programme.
Technology and auto exporters including LG Electronics and Hyundai Motor also benefited from a rise in the yen.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.5 percent at 2,009.55 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc and its Gregg Appliances Inc unit filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, as they continued to struggle with declining sales for about four years.
* Eric barr has assumed role of chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: