SEOUL, June 4 Seoul shares edged higher on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected U.S. factory activity data supported views the Federal Reserve will keep economic stimulus in place, while the yen's strength buoyed exporters.

LG Display and Kia Motors shares each advanced 0.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.39 percent at 1,997.42 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)