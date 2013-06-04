SEOUL, June 4 Seoul shares erased earlier gains and ended flat on Tuesday, as banks and defensive sectors were hit by earnings concerns stoked by weak manufacturing data from the United States and China.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index, which rose as much as 0.5 percent during the session, ended down 0.06 points at 1,989.51 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)