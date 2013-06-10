SEOUL, June 10 Seoul shares opened higher on Monday after tumbling in the previous session, but Samsung Electronics shares continued its falls after plunging more than 6 percent on Friday.

Samsung Electronics shares were down 0.63 percent at 1,418,000 won.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was flat at 1,923.91 points as of 0006 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait)