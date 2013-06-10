UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, June 10 Seoul shares edged up on Monday after tumbling in the previous session, with technology heavyweights like LG Display and SK Hynix making firm gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up 0.46 percent at 1,932.70 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts